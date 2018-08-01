‘The Bachelorette’ star Colton Underwood cries over ‘cheap shots’ at his virginity in ‘Men Tell All’ special

WARNING: This post contains graphic language.

Finally the men got to tell their side of the story in the Men Tell All 2-hour special episode of The Bachelorette on Monday night.

The biggest moment in the special came when contestant Colton Underwood choked up and cried over comments made about his virginity.

“Colton, you’re acting like a p***y but you’ve never been f***ed,” fellow contestant Jean-Blanc said at one point.

“Being up here tonight and getting cheap shots thrown at me about being a p***y because I haven’t seen one, that hurts,” Underwood replied, getting emotional. “Because when I hear that, I believe it. And I feel like people think I’m less of a man because of that. It’s the hardest thing for me to hear.”

Star Becca Kufrin also cleared up the complicated situation between herself, Underwood and Tia Booth, explaining that she was going to send Underwood home either way.

“Tia’s gotten a lot of backlash, and I don’t want that at all,” said Kufrin. “Her and I are still close and going into that last rose ceremony in L.A., what she had said didn’t change in my heart what I was meant to do.”

Meanwhile, Chris Randone took the opportunity to apologize to Kufrin for his behaviour on the show, saying that he “lost control” and allowed his “insecurities” to take over.

The 3-hour finale of The Bachelorette airs next Monday.