Serious assault sends 2 people to Regina hospital

A man and woman were sent to the hospital on Saturday night with non-life-threatening injuries after what is believed to be an assault with a weapon.
Regina police were called to the 700 block of Garnet Street at approximately at 9:15 p.m.
There, officers found two people injured: a 36-year-old man and 52-year-old woman.
Their injuries were consistent with an assault with a weapon, police said.
The incident is still under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 307-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
