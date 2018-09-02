Canada
September 2, 2018 2:17 pm

Serious assault sends 2 people to Regina hospital

A 36-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were sent to hospital Saturday night following an expected assault with a weapon. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

A man and woman were sent to the hospital on Saturday night with non-life-threatening injuries after what is believed to be an assault with a weapon.

Regina police were called to the 700 block of Garnet Street at approximately at 9:15 p.m.

There, officers found two people injured: a 36-year-old man and 52-year-old woman.

Their injuries were consistent with an assault with a weapon, police said.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 307-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 
