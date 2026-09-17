Man sentenced to 12 years for Alberta sex attacks

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CALGARY – A judge has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for a series of sexual assaults on vulnerable women at a rural home near Calgary.

Richard Robert Mantha, 62, was convicted of six offences, including drugging one of his victims, that happened between 2019 and 2023.

He was also found guilty of uttering threats against a fourth woman.

Court heard most of the victims worked in the sex trade.

Justice Judith Shriar says Manta showed “callous disrespect” by laughing as one terrified victim fled his rural property, fearing for her life.

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The judge gave Mantha credit of five years and three months for time he has already served in custody, meaning he has a little less than seven years left to serve.

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The Crown had asked for 10 to 13 years in prison, while the defence recommended between five and seven years.

The trial, which started in January 2024, faced several lengthy delays because Mantha fired previous lawyers and had a stroke.

One woman told court she’ll never forget what Mantha did to her.

Aimee Ert, who successfully requested the court lift a publication ban on her name, testified she was drugged, choked and sexually assaulted after she agreed to go with Mantha to his acreage. She was able to escape, and ran from the property partially clothed.

She told the sentencing hearing last month that she forgives Mantha and hopes he gets the help he needs.

“I also am forgiving myself for allowing him to hurt me. However, I will never forget what he did to me. I have struggled on a daily basis to get through everything that I have experienced in the past,” she said.