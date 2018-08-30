Video captures man dangling off car in alleged road-rage incident on Highway 404

Dashcam video captured the moment a man was seen dangling off the hood of a moving car along Highway 404 on Wednesday morning in the midst of an alleged road-rage incident.

In the video captured by witness Daniel Yang, a man later identified as Dave Yeomans can be seen on the right side of the screen hanging off the hood of a sedan as it travels along the highway at a high speed.

The incident began when Yeomans and the driver of the sedan got in an altercation while driving on the ramp to the 404 at the 401, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

“It escalated to them stopping on the side of the road,” Schmidt said.

After an interaction, Yeomans went onto the hood of the car as it sped up and drove on the highway, he said.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and Yeomans did not suffer any serious injuries.

“That looks like a Hollywood stunt,” Schmidt said. “One move, one lane change, one slam of the breaks and he’s coming off … We don’t want to see people participating in that kind of retaliatory street justice.”

Edward Ennis, 42, of Scarborough has been charged with dangerous driving and assault with a weapon following the incident.

