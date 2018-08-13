Police charge woman in Brampton road rage incident caught on video

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged an 18-year-old woman in connection with a road rage incident caught on video in Brampton.

Police said officers responded to a call about a collision before 1 p.m. on Friday at Tournament and Wanless drives. Officers said an argument erupted between those involved in the two-vehicle collision.

In a video posted on Twitter by Vandon Gene on Friday, he said it was his sister who was struck.

“My sister was almost killed by a deranged driver in Brampton today. Driver hit two cars, including my sister’s, and ran her over. Hit and Run,” the tweet read.

The video appears to begin after the collision occurred with an argument taking place between multiple people and the driver of a white vehicle who those at the scene claim was responsible for the incident.

In the video, the driver can be repeatedly heard saying she wants to leave while another woman, who appears to be on the phone calling police, blocks her.

The driver can be seen trying to drive away from the scene while the other woman was still in front of her vehicle.

At first, the woman in front of the car said she was just trying to walk to the sidewalk. But then she remained standing in front of the vehicle and appeared to try blocking the driver from fleeing.

The driver continued to drive at the woman and backs her up into a sign on the median in the middle of the road while also driving up on it.

The woman on the phone can be heard screaming, “Ow,” and grabbing at her leg while the driver backs up and flees the scene.

Carly Napoli was charged with two counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

She is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court in September.

Police said the woman hit in the video suffered minor injuries.