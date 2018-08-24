Red Deer police investigating mysterious assault, possible abduction

Police have been investigating for weeks, but say they have few answers regarding a reported assault and possible abduction in Red Deer.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, RCMP received a report of an assault and possible abduction in the area of 60 Street and 56 Avenue in Riverside Meadows, after witnesses said they saw a man being assaulted by two other men and possibly forced in to a vehicle at around 11 p.m.

Witnesses told police the victim and assailants appeared to know each other. However, Mounties still don’t know the identity of the victim.

Red Deer RCMP said they’ve checked at the local hospital, viewed footage from various surveillance cameras and followed up on multiple other avenues, but haven’t been able to identify the men.

The victim is described as a Caucasian man in his early 20s, about six feet tall, with short hair and mustache.

One suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his mid-20s to early 30s, short and stocky build, wearing a blue shirt and steel-toe boots.

The other suspect is described as a tall and thin Caucasian man, wearing a brown shirt at the time of the incident.

The suspects reportedly left the scene in a large, dark-coloured SUV.