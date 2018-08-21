Red Deer RCMP investigate suspicious package at north detachment

Police have finished investigating a suspicious package that was brought to the north Red Deer RCMP detachment on Tuesday.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit was deployed from Edmonton after 1 p.m. and “destroyed the package without incident” around 4 p.m., according to a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP closed the building to the public and evacuated six nearby houses as a precaution. Those people have since been allowed to return to their homes. Police said the north detachment will be open to the public as usual on Wednesday.

“Public safety is always our first priority,” said Cst. Derek Turner. “RCMP appreciate the patience of those residents who were temporarily displaced from their homes while we brought in the EDU specialists to deal with the package.”

Traffic around the 67 Street Red Deer RCMP detachment was not affected by the incident, but people who needed in-person police service on Tuesday afternoon were asked to go to the south RCMP detachment at 4602 – 51 Ave. RCMP said they implemented these measures for the sake of public safety.