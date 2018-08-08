Police respond to 2 suspicious package incidents in northeast Calgary

Police responded to two separate suspicious package calls in Calgary’s northeast on Tuesday evening.

Around 8 p.m., a parking lot was sealed off in Mayland Heights and the police tactical unit was called in to investigate a suspicious package inside a vehicle.

A robot was brought in and police said they destroyed the package.

There’s no word on what it was as the investigation continues.

Earlier Tuesday night, several Pineridge homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure after a suspicious object was found.

Police didn’t provide further information, only saying the package was determined not to be dangerous and the matter was resolved.