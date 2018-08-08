RCMP investigate after possible pipe bomb discovered in ditch east of Edmonton

Police “dismantled” a device found east of Edmonton that appears to have possibly been a pipe bomb on Tuesday, RCMP told Global News.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Mounties said they were investigating a suspicious item found in a ditch along Highway 14 near Range Road 225 in Strathcona County. Eastbound traffic was disrupted for some time as police investigated. Police later said the item was found by people working in the area.

Shortly after 8 p.m., police said they had cleared the scene.

“The device with explosive properties has been rendered inoperable with the assistance of the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit,” police said in a news release, adding their investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP said there is “no further risk to the public” and that they were still looking into where the device came from.