August 7, 2018 8:17 pm
Updated: August 7, 2018 8:47 pm

Edmonton police close part of Jasper Avenue as tactical team looks into object discovered at business

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Part of Edmonton's Jasper Avenue was shut down by police during the rush hour on Tuesday evening.

A A

Part of Edmonton’s main downtown street was closed during rush hour on Tuesday evening as police investigated what they say is an object discovered at an area business.

At about 6 p.m., Jasper Avenue was closed in the area of 116 Street. Police said its tactical unit has been called in to investigate the undisclosed object to ensure the public is safe.

It is not known when the street will be reopened.

More to come…

Part of Jasper Avenue in Edmonton is closed by police as they investigate the discovery of an object by a business on Aug. 7.

Global 1 News Helicopter

