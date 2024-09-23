Boy, 12, taken to hospital after hit and run in east Edmonton

See more sharing options

Edmonton police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a pedestrian hit and run on Monday morning.

At about 7:45 a.m., police said a 12-year-old boy was walking in a marked crosswalk in the area of 50th Street and 101A Avenue when he was struck by an SUV.

Police said a dark-coloured SUV was heading north on 50th Street through 100th Avenue, approaching 101A Avenue when the boy was hit.

The driver of the SUV checked on the boy before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The 12-year-old was taken to hospital for precautionary reasons with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Terry Kerfoot was home when the collision occurred Monday morning. He said he heard sirens, opened his blinds and saw several emergency vehicles.

“Somebody was sitting down on the corner, so I’m assuming that’s the person that got hit,” Kerfoot said.

Kerfoot said it’s a busy area for vehicles, but added that some drivers go too fast and aren’t paying attention.

“Even when you had three cop cars and the fire engine there (this morning), they’d press the buttons and a young girl is coming across and a white truck went right through,” he said.

“If she didn’t stop on the median there and kept going, not paying attention or anything, she would have been hit too.

“It’s people speeding and not paying attention.”

Lee Reklow said her daughter works across the street.

“She’ll push those (pedestrian crossing) buttons every night and the cars don’t stop. They just don’t,” Reklow said.

“There’s so many accidents here it’s insane.”

Claira Vanderberg, who has lived in the area for about five years, said she’s seen several collisions and near-misses.

“I’ve seen bicycle accidents there, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents and then tons of car accidents.”

Police say an investigation into the SUV involved in Monday’s hit and run is ongoing.