RCMP ask public for tips as they investigate violent robbery of hitchhiker in Red Deer area

A man who was stabbed and robbed by people he says stopped to pick him up while he was hitchhiking near Red Deer, Alta. on Saturday is now considered to be in stable condition and police say they are investigating.

The RCMP said the 26-year-old victim was brought to a hospital in Lacombe, Alta. with what they described as a minor injury.

“The victim reported that he was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe,” the RCMP said in a news release on Sunday. “The victim was picked up by an unknown vehicle around the area of Highway 11A and Highway 2.

“Shortly after, the victim was robbed of his belongings and stabbed. The victim then got out of the vehicle and the vehicle drove away.”

Police said the two people who picked up the hitchhiker were a male and a female but they did not provide descriptions of the suspects. They also did not release a description of the suspect vehicle. However, police are asking anyone who saw any hitchhikers being picked up in that area between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday to contact them.

Police are also asking anyone who saw the victim in that area at that time to contact them. He is described as being about six feet tall with a slim build and was wearing a black tank top and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 403.885.3300, or to phone their local police department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers over the phone at 1.800.222.8477 or online.