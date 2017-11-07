Hitchhiker in custody after drama in B.C. southern interior

One man is in custody for allegedly holding a commercial driver at gunpoint after being picked up hitchhiking Monday night near Clearwater, north of Kamloops.

RCMP Corporal Dan Moskaluk says it happened at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

He says they received a report that a male hitchhiker was holding a driver at gunpoint, after being picked up near Avola on Highway 5.

Police say the vehicle continued southbound and was eventually found by officers near the weigh scales, where they disabled the truck, the driver got out unhurt, and eventually the gunman was taken into custody without incident.