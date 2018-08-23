Abduction investigation launched after video shows woman dragged to car in Richmond Hill

Police say they’re looking for a suspect after surveillance video shows a man dragging a woman by her hair to a car and driving off in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police said the woman rang the doorbell at a home in the area of High Tech Road and Silver Linden Drive at around 2:50 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the door wasn’t answered but video surveillance shows a man who appears to be armed with a handgun get out of a parked vehicle and have an altercation with the woman on the porch of the home.

Investigators said the video shows the man, who was wearing a hoodie, drag the woman to his car by her hair and drive away, while threatening to kill her.

Police are appealing to anyone who may know the suspect or the woman to contact investigators immediately.

Const. Andy Pattenden told Global News on Thursday there is no known connection involving the homeowners, the victim and the suspect. He said it is unclear why the woman went to the home.

Pattenden said investigators are “very concerned” for the victim’s safety and well-being.

They’re also urging any nearby businesses or homes with video surveillance, or any drivers who may have been in the area at the time with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7241 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

—With files from Jessica Patton