‘One of the cars got airborne’: Video captures dramatic crash in Richmond Hill

Three people have been injured, one seriously, after a crash in Richmond Hill Wednesday morning that was caught on a dashcam video.

York Regional Police told Global News a Toyota Corolla was travelling eastbound on Highway 7 after 9:10 a.m. when it turned north onto the Yonge Street on-ramp.

In the video, the Corolla could be seen smashing into a westbound Volkswagen Jetta. The Jetta mounted a curb at the intersection and went airborne. The force of the impact caused the Corolla to spin around several times. The lights for eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 7 were green before the crash and changed to yellow right as the vehicles collided.

“One of the cars got airborne … I panicked a little bit initially, but I stopped my car where I was there. I got out of the car and checked on the occupants,” David Ursino, who captured the video as he was on his way to work, told Global News Wednesday evening.

“It was pretty shocking and I had quite a bit of adrenaline going.”

Ursino said he and two others pulled a man out of the Jetta as smoke billowed out of the engine.

A police spokesperson said a woman in the Corolla was taken to a Toronto trauma centre by paramedics in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. Two other people were taken to local hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Ursino said he is relieved no one died in the crash.

“It could have gone a lot worse. It seemed like a terrible accident. I thought for sure I was going to see a lot of blood and potentially death coming out of the car, but I was glad not to,” he said.

“There’s a right-turn lane there. Had there been a car there, that white car would have crashed right through the side windows.”

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. As of Wednesday evening, no charges have been laid in connection with the crash.