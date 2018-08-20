Dash cam video shows motorcyclist flipping over car after collision in east-end Toronto
A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after colliding with a car in Toronto’s east end on Monday, causing him to fly over the vehicle.
The crash, which was captured on dash camera, happened at around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East.
In the video, it appears a white car was attempting to turn westbound onto Queen Street East from the northbound lanes of Coxwell Avenue when a motorcycle driving through the intersection crashes into it.
The driver of the motorcycle can be seen flying into the air and flipping over several times before he landing several feet away.
Toronto paramedics confirmed to Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Global News contacted Toronto police for comment on the crash, but there is no word if charges have been laid.
