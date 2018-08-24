Missing Alberta senior suffering from dementia may be in Saskatchewan

Police say a missing Alberta senior who suffers from dementia may be in Saskatchewan.

Lloyd Remus, 75, left his Red Deer, Alta., home Thursday afternoon and has not been seen since then.

Remus said he was driving to Saskatchewan, but did not give a specific location.

Red Deer RCMP want to verify his well-being.

Remus is five-foot nine, 200 pounds, with grey hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.

He was last wearing a blue-green shirt and blue jeans, and was driving a blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with Alberta license plate PZD 906.

Anyone who may have been in contact with Remus or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.