Barrie police seek to identify suspect after vehicles vandalized

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect after two vehicles in the city’s south end were vandalized.

According to police, on July 29, at around 4 a.m., surveillance footage captured a suspect pouring an unknown liquid onto two vehicles parked outside of a home on Rundle Crescent in Barrie.

Officers say the suspect then scratched the vehicles with an unknown object.

Police say damage to the vehicles exceeds $11,000.

Officers are hoping someone may be able to recognize the suspect from the surveillance footage.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. J. Frouws at 705-725-7025 ext. 2504 or at jfrouws@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at P3 Tips.