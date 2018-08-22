OPP seek to identify man wanted in Severn Township daytime break-in

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into a home in Severn Township.

According to Orillia OPP, on Tuesday, officers received a report that a home on Telford Line had been broken into.

Officers say the owner returned home to find the rear door had been forced open. Police say jewelry, power tools and keys to a recreational vehicle had been stolen.

According to police, a neighbour reported seeing a white pickup truck with a black grille parked behind the victim’s house at around 12:30 p.m.

The neighbour told police a man had knocked on his door several times and said he was selling carpet cleaning services. Police say the man did not produce any identification or a business card when asked.

Police are now searching for a man in his late 30s, approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a slim build and no facial hair. He was seen wearing a red shirt and a hat.

Officers are seeking witnesses. Anyone with information or who may have seen the suspect or vehicle in the Cambrian Road and Telford Line are of Severn Township is asked to call Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-326-3536.