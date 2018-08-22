Orillia man charged after police seize loaded handgun, drugs

A 29-year-old man from Orillia is facing several charges after police seized guns and drugs during a traffic stop Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, on Aug. 14, officers received a report that a man had an illegal firearm in the city.

Police say investigators conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect.

As a result of the investigation, officers located a loaded handgun and a quantity of cocaine, marijuana, heroin and psilocybin.

Triston John is facing numerous drug and weapons-related charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say John was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Sept. 4.