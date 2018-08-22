Kevin Garinger stepping down as president of Humboldt Broncos

The man who became the public face of the Humboldt Broncos in the days after the hockey team’s bus crashed in the spring has stepped down as president of the organization.

Kevin Garinger told a club board meeting on Tuesday that he would not be seeking re-election as its president.

READ MORE: Humboldt Broncos name new head coach

Garinger says he wants to devote more time to his family, his job as CEO and director of education with Saskatchewan’s Horizon School Division and a doctorate he’s pursing in educational leadership.

The outgoing president says he will continue to sit on the board and provide support and guidance for the incoming president, Jamie Brockman.

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in April’s collision involving a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection northeast of Saskatoon.

Garinger gave an emotional address days after the tragedy, speaking compassionately about the team and what they went through.

WATCH BELOW: Humboldt Broncos President Kevin Garinger gives emotional address

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a 29-year-old Calgary resident, is facing 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

READ MORE: Court appearance adjourned for semi driver charged in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Sidhu’s second court appearance on the charges was adjourned to Oct. 2 after his lawyer request more time to review details particulars of the case.

The fatal crash rocked the hockey community in Canada and worldwide; a fundraiser for the team raised millions of dollars in just days.

A Saskatchewan court recently approved a $50,000 interim payment from the fundraiser to each of the families and the victims to cover travel and other costs.

– With files from Global News