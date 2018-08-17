Humboldt Broncos hire assistant coach, athletic therapist

The difficult rebuilding process for the Humboldt Broncos continued Friday as the team hire a new assistant coach and an athletic trainer.

Head coach Nathan Oystrick hired former NHLer Scott Barney as assistant coach and Tyrol Deeg as the team’s new athletic therapist and equipment manager.

Barney, 39, spent 19 years playing professional hockey in 10 countries, including 27 games in the NHL, and said he is honoured and privileged to join the team.

“I’m looking forward to bringing the knowledge I have learned from various coaches all over the world and sharing it with the players and people in Humboldt,” Barney said in a statement.

“I am excited to get the season going and to bring a positive and hardworking mentality daily to the arena and community.”

Deeg, 37, has been an athletic therapist for 13 years and has worked for a number of junior hockey teams in Western Canada, getting his started with the Nipawin Hawks of the SJHL.

“I grew up in the area and I am excited to come home and help rebuild the Broncos organization,” said Deeg, who is originally from Wynyard.

“I feel blessed to be in Humboldt at this point in my career and to a part of something that goes beyond hockey.”

Barney replaces assistant coach Mark Cross, and Deeg fills Dayna Brons’ position. They were two of the 16 people killed when the Bronco’s team bus and a semi collided at an eastern Saskatchewan intersection in April while the team was heading to a playoff game. Thirteen people were injured.

Oystrick said Barney and Deeg have big shoes to fill.

“They both have a great deal of respect and admiration for their predecessors and will be working to build upon their legacies.”

Former Bronco Rhett Blackmur will also be joining the team as a volunteer assistant coach.

Blackmur has been helping local midget teams and said he is ready to get started with his new role.

“After spending my junior career in Humboldt, it’s very special for me to now become part of the organization in a different role,” Blackmur said.

Blackmur spent three years playing for the Broncos, scoring eight goals and adding 27 assists while amassing 184 penalty minutes.

The team also announced training camp for the 2018-19 season will start on Aug. 24 at Elgar Petersen Arena, wrapping up on Aug. 26 with the green and gold game of the top 40 players.