Humboldt Broncos continue rebuilding after tragic bus crash

The Humboldt Broncos continue to make progress rebuilding for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) season.

A collision between the junior ‘A’ hockey team’s bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin. Thirteen others were injured.

In the midst of healing from the tragedy, the hockey club has started filling its expanded 55 player list and planning for the upcoming exhibition season.

“As we undertake the monumental task of rebuilding our team, one of our main priorities remains, as it has from the very beginning, on supporting our families,” Broncos’ president Kevin Garinger said in a press release.

“We appreciate the interest in our organization and the support we continue to receive from across the globe.”

Humboldt head coach and general manager Darcy Haugan was one of the victims of the crash.

The club said it has been overwhelmed by the sheer volume of applicants to fill the vacant coaching position. Due to this, Garinger said it is taking longer than anticipated to complete the hire.

“We are thrilled with the exceptional experience, background and competencies of all of the candidates who have applied, and because of that level of interest, and given the complexity of the situation, we are committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure that we select the very best person,” Garinger said.

“The successful candidate will have the skills, abilities, knowledge and personal attributes to lead our organization into the next season, and we are prepared to take the additional time required to get there.”

The club has held an invite-only free agent camp, chose six players during the last bantam draft and selected 10 players through a SJHL dispersal draft as it continues to rebuild.

Planning is currently underway for training camp in August.