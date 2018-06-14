Canada
June 14, 2018 2:23 pm

Humboldt Broncos player hurt in bus crash named assistant coach of Alberta team

By Staff The Canadian Press

Graysen Cameron, who was injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, has been named an assistant coach for an Alberta team.

Humboldt Broncos / Supplied
A A

A Humboldt Broncos player who was injured in a horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan has become an assistant coach for the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs.

Graysen Cameron, a 19-year old forward from Olds, Alta., has decided to join the top-tier, triple-A hockey team in the Alberta Midget Hockey League in the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Newest Humboldt Broncos looking for healing through hockey

The team made the announcement on Twitter.

The team says it’s thrilled to have Cameron, who played with the Chiefs from 2015 to 2017 before joining the Broncos.

Cameron, who retweeted the announcement, was one of 13 players injured April 6 when Humboldt’s junior hockey team bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

Sixteen people were killed.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Graysen Cameron
Humboldt
Humboldt accident
Humboldt Broncos
Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Humboldt Broncos Crash
Humboldt bus crash
Humboldt Crash
Red Deer Optimist Chiefs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News