10 SJHL players added to Humboldt Broncos after tragic bus crash

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) announced on Monday that the Humboldt Broncos have added 10 players from other teams.

A tragic collision between the Broncos’ bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin. Thirteen others were injured.

Ten Broncos players died as a result of the crash.

The SJHL board of governors recently voted unanimously to provide 10 players to Humboldt.

The Broncos have selected the following teams’ players:

Battleford North Stars – Connor Smith, of Santa Margarita, Calif., U.S.

Kindersley Klippers – Bryson Cecconi, of Powell River, B.C.

La Ronge Ice Wolves – Shane Hounsell, of Meadow Lake, Sask.

Melfort Mustangs – Eric McNeilly, of Saskatoon

Melfort Mustangs – Ayden Third, of Regina

Melville Millionaires – Ethan Kopyczyn, of Sherwood Park, Alta.

Notre Dame Hounds – Ahmed Ally, of Moose Jaw, Sask.

Nipawin Hawks – Austin Mikesch, of Howard, Wis., U.S.

Weyburn Red Wings – Jessie Young, of Coquitlam, B.C.

Yorkton Terriers – Kyle Sargent, of Carlyle, Sask.

SJHL officials said an arrangement has been made with the Estevan Bruins for a player to be selected by Humboldt in the future. The Flin Flon Bombers received exemption from the Broncos.

The Broncos welcomed 80 prospective players to attend an invite-only camp from May 25 to 27 in Saskatoon.

The Humboldt hockey club announced last month they would be ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 SJHL season.