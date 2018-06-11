10 SJHL players added to Humboldt Broncos after tragic bus crash

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) announced on Monday that the Humboldt Broncos have added 10 players from other teams.
A tragic collision between the Broncos’ bus and a semi-trailer on April 6 claimed the lives of 16 players and staff on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin. Thirteen others were injured.
Ten Broncos players died as a result of the crash.
The SJHL board of governors recently voted unanimously to provide 10 players to Humboldt.
The Broncos have selected the following teams’ players:
SJHL officials said an arrangement has been made with the Estevan Bruins for a player to be selected by Humboldt in the future. The Flin Flon Bombers received exemption from the Broncos.
The Broncos welcomed 80 prospective players to attend an invite-only camp from May 25 to 27 in Saskatoon.
The Humboldt hockey club announced last month they would be ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 SJHL season.
