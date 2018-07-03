Humboldt Broncos to name new head coach

The Humboldt Broncos have called a press conference for Tuesday morning where they are expected to name a new head coach.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) team issued a media release stating a special guest will be in attendance during the press conference at Elgar Peterson Arena.

Darcy Haugan, the Bronco’s previous coach, was one of 16 people killed when the team’s bus and a semi collided at an intersection in northeast Saskatchewan on April 6. Thirteen others were injured.

Haugan was recently honoured by the NHL as the first winner of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero award.

The Broncos have said they plan to ice a team for the 2018-19 SJHL season.

The team selected 10 players from other SJHL teams, selected six players in the bantam draft and held workouts for 80 prospects.