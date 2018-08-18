‘To show my love:’ Humboldt Broncos remembered with fundraising golf tournament

Current and former Humboldt Broncos who played decades apart came together with grieving families Saturday for a memorial golf tournament in the city east of Saskatoon.

Roughly 270 people participated in the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Golf Tournament, including Kaleb Dahlgren, who survived the April 6 bus crash.

“You could have one of these in Saskatoon but to have it here in Humboldt means that much more,” said Dahlgren, who is still recovering from a brain injury but is skating and working out again.

The 21-year-old attended for his family, teammates and everyone involved in the crash “to support them and show my love.”

Joel Martinson played for the Broncos from 1990 to 1993 and made the trip from Edmonton to attend the tournament.

“When I was here in Humboldt, it was such an amazing time. The hockey world is such a special one,” said Martinson, who played alongside current Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar.

Sixteen holes are marked in honour of #HumboldtBroncos who died. In total, about 270 people will be attending @BroncosMemGolf events today. #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/o1vqonfdkj — Ryan Kessler (@RyanKGlobal) August 18, 2018

Bednar organized the event with Winnipeg Jets broadcaster Brian Munz and Humboldt’s Laurie Warford.

NHL teams, along with several other professional and junior sports teams, provided roughly 100 items to be auctioned.

All proceeds benefit the Broncos hockey club.

Bednar hopes the money can help the team “make the players’ lives easier, more comfortable, and make this a destination to keep drawing character individuals in here to play and work and coach.”

Scott Thomas, father of late Broncos forward Evan Thomas, said the tournament also offers a chance for people affected by the crash to reunite.

He remembered his son’s approach to golf.

“He enjoyed it. He enjoyed being with his friends when he was doing it and he always had a smile on his face,” Thomas said.

Organizers plan to bring back the memorial tournament in 2019.