Opening day roster taking shape for the Saskatchewan Huskies

The final week of training camp is underway for the Saskatchewan Huskies football team.

The opening day roster is starting to take shape as the Huskies look ahead to their season opener with the Alberta Golden Bears on Aug. 31.

With 95 players in camp there’s a lot for the coaching staff to consider.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Huskies hoping to turn defence around for 2018 season

Given an eight-game regular season, they don’t have much time to figure out the depth chart.

Huskies head coach Scott Flory said although they are constantly evaluating players, there comes a point where they have to name the players on the roster.

“You’ve got to settle on guys, you’ve got to give confidence to your guys as well,” Flory said.

“They need that as an athlete, you need that confidence that the coach has in you.”

READ MORE: Playoff win goal for Saskatchewan Huskies QB Kyle Siemens

The good news is the Huskies have a lot of returning players already slotted into starting roles.

Training camp wraps up on Aug. 24 with the Green and White inter-squad game at 7 p.m. CT.