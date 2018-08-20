Saskatchewan Huskies hoping to turn defence around for 2018 season

The Saskatchewan Huskies’ defence will be in the spotlight for the upcoming 2018 season after allowing the second most points in Canada West last year.

The Dogs finished with a 2-6 record are hoping to turn things around this year – starting on defence.

Huskies defensive coordinator Warren Muzika is excited as he enters his second season with the U Sports football team.

It’s the first year following an off-season that Muzika’s had a chance to work with his group, and for a change everyone is healthy.

“We had some key injuries early on (last season). We felt we couldn’t get rolling because we were always coaching the same thing to new kid, to a new kid, to a new kid,” Muzika said.

“So now that they’ve all had the year of coaching under their belt, we expect a little more play. So if guys do get injured, the next guy up should be ready to go.”

With fall training camp nearing the half-way point, the identity of Muzika’s defence is not known, but Huskies defensive lineman Tristian Koronkiewicz knows what he hopes it becomes.

“We’re going to be pursuant. We’re going to be hitting people in the mouth every single time. We want to be known as one of the meanest defences in the country this year,” Koronkiewicz said.

“I feel like a lot of the younger guys and older guys, especially, are buying into that and we could definitely live by that.”

Training camp will be capped off with the Green vs. White Inter-squad game at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Saskatchewan kicks off the Canada West regular season against the Alberta Golden Bears on Aug. 31 at Griffiths Stadium.