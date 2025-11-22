USask Huskies’ magical run falls short with Vanier Cup loss to Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

All the pieces seemed to be falling in place for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies this month, making a run to their third Vanier Cup appearance in five years in their home province.

But after four quarters of the championship football game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, hope of a Huskies fourth Vanier Cup title went up in smoke with a 30-16 loss to the University of Montreal Carabins.

Montreal rookie quarterback Pepe Gonzalez had a day to remember, throwing for 348 yards and three touchdowns to help the Carabins win their second U Sports national championship in three years.

Meanwhile, it’s devastation for a Huskies program that has struggled since last winning it all in 1998. Saturday’s result was their seventh consecutive loss in Vanier Cup appearances going back 27 years.

The home team had a rocky start on the field – the Huskies gave up a single point on the opening kickoff but would quickly lose possession, with quarterback Jake Farrell being intercepted by Montreal’s Louis-Philippe Gauthier on a deep throw.

While the Carabins were unable to add onto their lead with a quick two-and-out, they’d drive later in the quarter with running back Lucas Dembele ripping off a 24-yard carry. Carabins kicker Philippe Boyer was good shortly after for a 24-yard chip shot to make it a 4-0 game.

On their next possession, the Huskies would drive the field with Farrell booting a low snap to himself to keep possession for a five-yard gain in the red zone. That set up Lukas Scott for a 20-yard field goal of his own to cut the deficit to 4-3 before the end of the first quarter.

Montreal quarterback Pepe Gonzalez made his presence known early in the second quarter with a 41-yard bomb to Brandon Gourgon, who sprawled out to make a spectacular catch in the end zone for the game’s first touchdown, extending the Carabins’ lead to eight.

The Huskies would answer back with a nine-play drive of their own to move the ball 82 yards, capped off with Ryker Frank scoring a five-yard touchdown in his final game of U Sports competition before a Scott rouge out the back of the end zone would tie things up: 11-11.

On Montreal’s final drive of the half leading 12-11, controversy would erupt with Gonzalez appearing to throw the ball on second down two yards past the line of scrimmage. After an initial flag, the officials would rule no infraction on the play allowing the Carabins to drive the field and get into scoring position.

Boyer made no mistake from 10 yards out, boosting the Carabins’ lead to 15-11 at halftime.

The Huskies picked up their biggest play of the game early in the third quarter, as Farrell hit Liam Piccinin on a big 46-yard catch and run to get into scoring position. From 32 yards away, Scott converted on his second field goal attempt of the afternoon to make it a 15-14 game.

Leading 16-14 on the final play of the third quarter looking for a big play, Gonzalez aired the ball out to receiver Hassane Dosso who fought off coverage to secure the 32-yard touchdown reception to make it a two-score lead for the Carabins 23-14.

A safety given up by Montreal would bring the Huskies within a single-score again with 11:53 remaining, however Farrell would throw his second interception of the day two plays later.

That would open the door late for the Carabins to secure the Vanier Cup championship, with Gonzalez throwing his third touchdown of the game to Simon Larose for the seven-yard reception to take a 30-16 lead which would stand as the final score.

The Huskies will say goodbye to a star-heavy group of fifth-year graduates following Saturday’s loss with Seth Hundeby, Ryker Frank, Daniel Wiebe, Anesu Latmore, John Stoll, Jayden Engel, Derek Beaubien and Rhett Vavra all exhausting their U Sports eligibility.