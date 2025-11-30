USask Huskies graduates Hundeby, Wiebe reflect on signing with Roughriders

Over nearly a decade of football, Seth Hundeby and Daniel Wiebe have suited up alongside each other the entire way.

From representing the province on Team Saskatchewan, to competing together at Holy Cross High School in Saskatoon, to moving on to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies football program, the duo have been nearly inseparable.

Fitting then, the pair inked contracts with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders on back-to-back days following the conclusion of their U Sports careers this past week.

“To be with the Riders growing up in Saskatchewan… if you would have told 11-year-old Seth that was a possibility he would have lost his mind,” Hundeby said. “I’m just in awe of the moment and super excited to be with that organization, especially because they’ve been so successful and have such a good team culture. It’s really amazing.”

Hundeby, who was recently won the President’s Trophy for U Sports Defensive Player of the Year, is coming off a memorable final season with the Huskies where he led the defence as captain at his linebacker position.

Drafted in the fourth round, 34th overall last spring by the Roughriders, Hundeby chose to return for a fifth and final season with the Huskies as well as complete his engineering degree —a pursuit he said was fully supported by the CFL club.

“I really value my engineering and it’s definitely something to have in the back pocket,” said Hundeby. “Football, it doesn’t matter how much you love it, it doesn’t always love you and it will say that you will have a last snap at some point or another. The fact they allowed me to do that, they were understanding, they were good about it and they encouraged it… It means a lot to me.”

As for Wiebe, his professional contract comes after being selected with Saskatchewan’s final pick of the 2025 CFL Draft in the eighth round.

Attending Roughriders training camp last season alongside Hundeby, Wiebe said it’s a good feeling knowing he’ll be back on the field at Griffiths Stadium next spring with a professional contract in hand.

“It’s a dream come true to have that opportunity again and I just want to go and make the most of it,” said Wiebe. “I’m super excited to go back in May and make the most of that opportunity. I’m grateful for it and it means a lot to be able to be there again.”

Wiebe capped off his 2025 season with one of the most dominant campaigns in recent memory by a Canada West receiver, taking home the conference’s Player of the Year award after posting 1,257 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also nominated for the Hec Crighton Award for U Sports Most Valuable Player.

Even though he also broke the Huskies’ single-season and all-time touchdown reception records, Weibe said it’s going to be a big jump heading to the pro ranks next year. But it’s a move he feels ready to make after five standout seasons with the Huskies program.

“It’s going to be a big jump and it’s going to be a big challenge,” said Wiebe. “That’s going to take it’s own approach to be willing to experience that, so when that comes I just got to be ready for another challenge. I’m happy to have that opportunity to be challenged. So, once camp comes just be ready to experience all that and everything that comes along with it.”

1:44 Storybook home Vanier Cup spoiled by Montreal Carabins for USask Huskies

The contract signings come just days after the Huskies suffered a heartbreaking 30-16 loss in the 2025 Vanier Cup in Regina, with both Hundeby and Wiebe closing out their collegiate careers one win shy of a national championship.

For Hundeby, the days following have resulted in plenty of reflection while also healing up from a physically demanding season.

“We had a meeting just the other day,” said Hundeby. “As much as it is tough that we lost, it’s still the guys. We’re still having fun and we’re joking around, so it was nice to see them. I’ve been doing a lot more school, but just enjoying a bit of time off. I’m letting the body not get in that many car-crashes per, say, per week as it has been for the last 12 weeks.”

Sharing a final few days with his teammates after the Vanier Cup defeat, Wiebe believes the team pushed as hard as they could while overcoming injury and adversity throughout his senior year.

“I still honestly haven’t processed too, too much,” said Wiebe. “It’s been a crazy last month or so, it’s been a lot. Overall, I’m just proud of the guys and really happy I was on this team this year. I’m just proud of the guys and everything we’ve been through.”

Sporting an ankle boot on his foot following a case of turf-toe during the Huskies’ post-season run, the next goal for Wiebe is to get healthy in time for Roughriders training camp in May as the team looks to defend their Grey Cup championship in 2026.

“Obviously, I got some lingering issues from the season,” said Wiebe. “Getting the turf-toe right, that’s kind of priority number one. Beyond that, I just got to get bigger, faster, stronger. Every single off-season that’s really the goal, just got to keep working on that. Get the toe right, get the body right and be at peak performance for camp.”

Both Wiebe and Hundeby will be back at their old stomping grounds of Griffiths Stadium next spring, not only for training camp but also a Roughriders pre-season game in Saskatoon for the first time since 1991.