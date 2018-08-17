Playoff win goal for Saskatchewan Huskies QB Kyle Siemens

The start of a new season is an exciting time for an athlete, but there’s a whole other set of emotions when they know it’s their last.

Kyle Siemens is entering his final year as quarterback for the Saskatchewan Huskies and he wants to ensure it’s a memorable one.

In his first ever start back in 2015, Siemens completed a school record 44 passes for a whopping 520 yards.

He’s made a habit of putting up big numbers ever since, but as he approaches his final season, there’s only one stat Siemens cares about.

“I think the numbers that mean most to me and everyone else here is the wins,” Siemens said.

One thing missing from his resume is a playoff win and that, more than anything, is driving Siemens this season.

“As time’s gone on, I can’t really say I’m pleased with what’s gone on here, just not being able to get those wins in the playoffs,” Siemens said.

“It will be disappointing at the end if I can’t say that we’ve done that.”

After leading the Canada West in passing yards and touchdown passes last season, Siemens has never been better equipped to change that.

He also brings leadership to the team, which Huskies head coach Scott Flory said is crucial for the team’s success.

“He’s an outstanding young man and an outstanding football player,” Flory said.

“Guys look to him, and rightfully so. He’s got answers, he does all the right things and he shows guys the way.”

That includes grooming his eventual replacement, Mason Nyhus.

“Not only is he ready to go, he’s actually pushing me quite a bit,” Siemens said.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to come out and work with him just knowing I’m going to be done one day and just being able to help these other guys get ready is very rewarding.”

Training camp runs until Aug. 24 with the green and white inter-squad game.

The regular season kicks off on Aug. 31 when the Huskies take on the Alberta Golden Bears in their home opener.