‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ trailer: Michael Moore movie takes on Donald Trump’s America

Michael Moore is waging all-out war on U.S. President Donald Trump.

The controversial documentary filmmaker has been exceedingly vocal against the Trump presidency, appearing at anti-Trump rallies and even making another documentary about modern America in 2016’s Michael Moore in TrumpLand.

Now, he’s upped the ante with forthcoming doc Fahrenheit 11/9, which shines the light on what Trump’s presidency has done to the United States (at least, according to Moore). The film will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will hit theatres Canada-wide on Sept. 21.

In the trailer, Moore is seen spraying what appears to be water from Flint, Mich., onto the front lawn of Michigan governor Rick Snyder; Flint, where Moore was born, is still without clean drinking water.

In Fahrenheit 11/9, Moore also speaks to student activist David Hogg, a survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congressional candidate who recently won a stunner in the primary.

The title of the movie is a play on words, and a reference to Moore’s earlier movie Fahrenheit 9/11, which examined the presidency of George W. Bush and his “war on terror” following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York City. It remains the highest-grossing documentary of all time with US$222 million in worldwide box office.

The filmmaker won an Oscar in 2003 for his gun-violence documentary Bowling for Columbine, and was nominated for an Oscar in 2008 for Sicko, an indictment of the U.S. health-care industry.

Moore has been waging a long battle on Trump, and was one of only a handful of people who predicted his presidential election victory. After Trump’s election, Moore came up with an action plan, put on an impromptu stage play and aggressively campaigned for Democrats to do something to oust Trump from office.

He is also the author of bestselling books, including Stupid White Men and Here Comes Trouble.

In October, three weeks before the 2016 presidential election, he released the anti-Trump documentary film Michael Moore in Trumpland. At the end of March last year, Moore asked Democrats to declare a “national emergency.”

