Omarosa accuses Donald Trump of using ‘N-word’ multiple times on ‘Apprentice’

U.K. publication The Guardian claims that it has read an advance copy of Omarosa Manigault Newman‘s upcoming book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, and it’s revealing details about Manigault Newman’s supposed experiences in the Oval Office.

In the book, which is available on Aug. 14, Manigault Newman said that Donald Trump repeatedly used the N-word, according to The Guardian’s account.

Manigault Newman, a former Trump aide who left the White House last year, wrote that Trump used the racist epithet multiple times while wearing a mic on-set of reality show The Apprentice.

“It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist,” she wrote (again, quoted by The Guardian). “Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”

There have been rumours about Trump’s behaviour on-set of the Apprentice for years, and even talk of recorded video footage or audio of his conversations. Nothing in that vein has ever surfaced publicly.

Manigault Newman claims there is a tape to prove Trump’s N-word usage, and she cites three unnamed sources who can verify its existence.

Allegedly, Trump also used racial slurs while talking about White House staffer Kellyanne Conway’s husband, who is half Filipino. (Conway, for his part, thinks Manigault Newman’s accusation is “ridiculous.”)

The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2018

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders released a statement Friday defying Manigault Newman’s assertions.

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” she said in the blistering statement. “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”

Manigault Newman wrote in Unhinged that she is “certain” of a tape to prove Trump’s usage of the slurs.

“[I had a] growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist. My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular.”

On Friday, The Washington Post published a report after reading excerpts of Unhinged, which claimed that Manigault Newman said she was offered a $15,000-a-month contract to “stay silent” after leaving the White House. She was not to speak about Trump and Pence and their families or make any comment about the president that could be perceived as negative.

“The NDA attached to the email was as harsh and restrictive as any I’d seen in all my years of television,” Manigault Newman wrote, according to The Washington Post.

On Thursday, knowledgeable sources said that Manigault Newman had secretly recorded conversations with the president to back up claims she makes in Unhinged.

First reported by The Daily Beast, these sources say Manigault Newman used her smartphone to record multiple private discussions she had in the White House with Trump.

One person confirmed to the publication that they actually heard at least one of the conversations; the individual said there was nothing controversial on the recording, and for the most part, it featured mundane chatter between Trump and his associates.

“Without commenting on the specific contents of Unhinged, we are confident that Omarosa Manigault Newman can substantiate her highly anticipated account of life inside the Trump White House,” said a spokesperson for Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, in a statement.

The book publisher would neither confirm nor deny the existence of any recordings.

Unhinged is described as an “eye-opening look into the corruption and controversy of the current administration.”

“Few have been a member of Donald Trump’s inner orbit longer than Omarosa Manigault Newman. Their relationship has spanned 15 years — through four television shows, a presidential campaign, and a year by his side in the most chaotic, outrageous White House in history. But that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story in this explosive, jaw-dropping account.”

“A stunning tell-all and takedown from a strong, intelligent woman who took every name and number, Unhinged is a must-read for any concerned citizen,” concludes the description.

Manigault Newman teased the possibility of a tell-all when she left the White House at the end of 2017.

“When I have the chance to tell my story, it’s quite a story to tell,” she said. “As the only African-American in this White House … I have seen things that made me uncomfortable, upset me … and affected my community and my people.”

She and Trump have been acquaintances since 2004 when she appeared on the first season of The Apprentice. She became a reality star from the show and is widely known for her aggressive, no-nonsense attitude. Trump later served as executive producer on the dating show The Ultimate Merger, on which men competed for Newman’s affections.

While she clearly has a more public, defined relationship with the president, she denied it ever impacted other peoples’ perceptions of her at the White House.

“Certainly, I had more access than most, and people had problems with that and people had problems with my 14-year relationship with the president,” she said last December.

Since her departure from Trump’s team, she has called his administration a “plantation” and accused him of suffering from mental decline.

Manigault Newman has not commented publicly about the alleged recordings or these particular contents of her book.

Global News has not read any part of ‘Unhinged’ and cannot independently verify the book’s contents.