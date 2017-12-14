Omarosa denies she was fired from Trump White House, says rumours are a ‘vendetta’

Omarosa Manigault Newman appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday, denying the rumours that she had been fired and forcibly ejected from the Donald Trump White House. She claimed that those reports are false, and said she was never escorted off of the property.

The Secret Service also spoke out on Twitter on Wednesday, confirming they had nothing to do with Newman’s termination (aside from deactivating her access pass).

The Secret Service was not involved in the termination process of Ms Manigault Newman or the escort off of the complex. Our only involvement in this matter was to deactivate the individual's pass which grants access to the complex. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) December 13, 2017

Newman, 43, told GMA host Michael Strahan that she sat down with Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly and resigned from her position. She was serving as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

“John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised and, as a result, I resigned,” she said. “We had a very candid conversation. I wanted to make the one-year mark… and then get back to my life.”

On Wednesday, Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders claimed that Newman signed a resignation letter in order to “pursue other opportunities.”

Some sources, including CNN White House correspondent April D. Ryan, reported that Newman was fired by Kelly, who had allegedly “had it” with the former Apprentice contestant.

Newman remained steadfast during the GMA interview that the rumours about her departure were a result of “one person” who has a “personal vendetta” against her.

READ MORE: Morgan Spurlock, ‘Super Size Me’ director, admits to sexual misconduct

Newman and Trump have been acquaintances since 2004, when she appeared on the first season of The Apprentice. She became a reality star from the show, and is widely known for her aggressive, no-nonsense attitude. Trump later served as executive producer on the dating show The Ultimate Merger, on which men competed for Newman’s affections.

While she clearly has a more public, defined relationship with the president, she denied it ever impacted other peoples’ perceptions of her at the White House, most notably Kelly’s.

“Certainly, I had more access than most, and people had problems with that and people had problems with my 14-year relationship with the president,” she said.

Indeed, President Trump tweeted his well wishes to her after her departure was announced.

Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Newman also teased that she has a story to tell in the future.

“When I have the chance to tell my story, it’s quite a story to tell,” she said. “As the only African-American in this White House… I have seen things that made me uncomfortable, upset me… and affected my community and my people.”

READ MORE: Salma Hayek writes harrowing op-ed detailing her Harvey Weinstein experience

Newman’s last day at the White House will be Jan. 20, 2018.

(You can watch a clip of Omarosa on ‘GMA,’ top.)