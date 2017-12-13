Omarosa leaving Donald Trump’s White House team

Donald Trump staff member and former Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman is leaving the team, announced the White House on Wednesday.

Following the news of Newman’s departure, conflicting reports — from CNN White House correspondent April D. Ryan and BuzzFeed News, to name two — say she was escorted out of the White House on Tuesday night after being forced from her position.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Sanders claims that Newman signed a resignation letter in order to “pursue other opportunities.”

Newman’s official position in the Trump White House was assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, she was the director of African-American outreach.

Newman had what sometimes appeared to be an ambiguous role in the White House orbit. The New York Times reported in September that chief of staff John Kelly had put her on a “no-fly list” of aides who he did not consider fit to attend serious meetings.

On Twitter, Ryan claims that sources are telling her it was Kelly who “had it” and fired Newman.

I am hearing from several sources there was a lot of drama at the White House last night and it wasn’t about the Alabama election. #fired. Stay tuned — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

I heard there was drama and she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Sources say General Kelly did the firing and Omarosa is alleged to have acted very vulgar and cursed a lot and said she helped elect President Trump. The word is a General Kelly had it and got rid of her. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

According to multiple sources Omarosa did not resign. She was even escorted out of he building and off campus. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

Okay the White House still contends Omarosa signed a resignation letter. But Gen Kelly Kicked her out will high drama with the Minister offering vulgarities and curse words as she was escorted out of the building and off campus — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 13, 2017

BuzzFeed News also reports that Newman was escorted out of the building, and contends that her past behaviour at official meetings helps bolster the story that she was fired. (There are several sources documenting her attendance at meetings she wasn’t invited to, and her initiation of off-topic discussions in high-level gatherings.)

According to CNN, it was Newman’s loyalty and friendship with Trump that kept her on-staff longer than anyone expected.

Newman and Trump have been acquaintances since 2004, when she appeared on the first season of The Apprentice. She became a reality star from the show, and is widely known for her aggressive, no-nonsense attitude. Trump later served as executive producer on dating show The Ultimate Merger, on which men competed for Newman’s affections.

Sources with ties to the White House have said they expect a wave of departures from the administration once Trump has completed his first year in office.

Whether she resigned or was fired, Newman will be finished at the White House as of Jan. 20, 2018.

