Omarosa secretly recorded Donald Trump and played it for others, according to insiders

Former Donald Trump aide and reality superstar Omarosa Manigault Newman is shopping her upcoming book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, and knowledgeable sources are alleging that she has secretly recorded conversations with the president to back up claims she makes in the book.

First reported by The Daily Beast, these sources say Manigault Newman used her smartphone to record multiple private discussions she had in the White House with Trump.

One person confirmed to the publication that they actually heard at least one of the conversations; the individual said there was nothing controversial on the recording, and for the most part, it featured mundane chatter between Trump and his associates.

Daily Beast reporter Lacklan Markay — one of the reporters credited with breaking the story — said Manigault Newman’s recorded conversations aren’t “quite so incriminating as the Michael Cohen recordings,” but they illustrate a “major breach of trust by someone who is very close to the president.”

(Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, revealed that he had audio recordings of discussions he and the president had about alleged hush money payments to stripper Stormy Daniels.)

“Without commenting on the specific contents of Unhinged, we are confident that Omarosa Manigault Newman can substantiate her highly-anticipated account of life inside the Trump White House,” said a spokesperson for Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, in a statement.

The book publisher would neither confirm nor deny the existence of any recordings.

Unhinged is described as an “eye-opening look into the corruption and controversy of the current administration.”

“Few have been a member of Donald Trump’s inner orbit longer than Omarosa Manigault Newman. Their relationship has spanned 15 years — through four television shows, a presidential campaign, and a year by his side in the most chaotic, outrageous White House in history. But that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story in this explosive, jaw-dropping account.”

“A stunning tell-all and takedown from a strong, intelligent woman who took every name and number, Unhinged is a must-read for any concerned citizen,” concludes the description.

Manigault Newman teased the possibility of a tell-all when she left the White House at the end of 2017.

“When I have the chance to tell my story, it’s quite a story to tell,” she said. “As the only African-American in this White House … I have seen things that made me uncomfortable, upset me … and affected my community and my people.”

She and Trump have been acquaintances since 2004 when she appeared on the first season of The Apprentice. She became a reality star from the show and is widely known for her aggressive, no-nonsense attitude. Trump later served as executive producer on the dating show The Ultimate Merger, on which men competed for Newman’s affections.

While she clearly has a more public, defined relationship with the president, she denied it ever impacted other peoples’ perceptions of her at the White House.

“Certainly, I had more access than most, and people had problems with that and people had problems with my 14-year relationship with the president,” she said last December.

Unhinged will be available for purchase on Aug. 14.

Manigault Newman has not commented publicly about the alleged recordings.