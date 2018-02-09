Omarosa breaks down about Donald Trump on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’: I’d ‘never in a million years’ vote for him again

Omarosa Manigault Newman, one of the most outspoken celebrity guests taking up residence in the Celebrity Big Brother house, is giving reality show fans exactly what they want.

On Thursday, CBB gave viewers a preview of what was to come in the second episode of the show: Newman breaking down in tears and warning her fellow houseguest Ross Mathews that things were “very bad” in the Donald Trump White House.

Newman spent a year working for President Trump after cultivating a relationship with him over the last decade (the pair first met when she starred in the first season of The Apprentice.)

Sure enough, on Thursday night, Newman delivered, saying she’s done a complete about-face on Trump.

“I made choices, I just have to live with them,” she said to Mathews, adding she chose to work at the White House because she saw it as a “call of duty.”

“I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” Newman said. “I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to do?”

Mathews then asked if she would ever vote for Trump again.

“God no, never,” she said tearfully. “Not in a million years, never.”

Newman also faced off against houseguest Keshia Knight Pulliam, former star of The Cosby Show, who accused her of being part of a hateful political campaign that divided the country.

Newman fired back, comparing her relationship with Trump to Pulliam’s relationship with Bill Cosby, whom the former child star has publicly defended amid his sexual assault legal battle.

“We helped Cosby out … His impact on the black community is just as significant,” Newman said. “I mean people looked up to the Cosbys. It’s the same thing. I will stand up to that 100 per cent.”

(You can hear Omarosa’s “confession” in the video, top.)

The third and final part of the ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’ premiere airs Friday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.