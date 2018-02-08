John Oliver warns Meghan Markle about marrying into ‘emotionally stunted’ royal family

John Oliver has made it clear that he is not excited for Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding to Prince Harry.

“I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute,” Oliver told Stephen Colbert during an appearance on The Late Show Wednesday.

“He’s a Brit, he’s marrying an American girl. You’re British, you married an American woman,” Colbert reasoned.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: A detailed timeline of their relationship

“I don’t think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense she might be marrying into a family that could cause some emotional complications,” Oliver said.

Referring to the entire royal family, Oliver added, “They’re an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That’s what she’s marrying into. So I hope she likes it — it’s going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I’m a commoner. I would not be welcome, especially after what I just said.”

Oliver admitted that he does like royal weddings but only for the same reasons he likes fireworks, “It’s a spectacle, it’s something nice to look at.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle TV movie in the works at Lifetime

This was not Oliver’s first time expressing his views on the royal family. When Seth Meyers asked him about the royal engagement in November, Oliver said, “It is very difficult for me to give less of a sh*t than I give now.”

“Americans definitely care more than British people do,” Oliver continued. “It’s just Americans. Americans love the idea of watching British people do something objectively silly.”

Watch Oliver on The Late Show in the video above.