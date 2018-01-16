Prince Harry, Meghan Markle TV movie in the works at Lifetime

Lifetime is working on a film titled, Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story, which chronicles the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced their engagement in November.

The cable network announced the project on Sunday by Lifetime head of programming Liz Gateley during 2018 winter Television Critics Association press tour.

The movie will follow Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship from the day they met to the media attention surrounding their engagement.

It will also touch on their initial courtship after they were set up by mutual friends and depict Markle’s life as a divorced American actress.

The movie is currently casting. There is no premiere date set yet but Lifetime aired William & Kate: The Movie, which was about the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton, 11 days before their Royal wedding.

The film appears to be destined for a May premiere date as Markle and Prince Harry are set to get married on May 19.

Menhaj Huda (The Royals) is directing Harry & Meghan, with Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss as executive producers.

Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story will premiere in 2018.