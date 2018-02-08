Omarosa describes Donald Trump White House on ‘Big Brother: Celebrity Edition’: ‘It’s not going to be OK’

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premiered on Wednesday night and the preview clip for Thursday night’s new episode features Omarosa Manigault Newman spilling secrets about her time serving in U.S. President Donald Trump’s White House.

In the preview clip released by CBS, the former Apprentice contestant opens up to Ross Matthews about what was going through her mind during her time working in politics.

Matthews lets Newman know that, as a voter, he didn’t understand why she went to the White House with Trump.

“I felt like it was a call to duty,” she explains. “I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him…It was always about the country.”

“That makes sense,” Matthews says.

Newman goes on to say that she was “haunted by tweets every single day.”

“Like, what is he going to tweet next?” she says.

When Matthews asks if Trump has anyone around him to take him to task over his tweeting habits, Newman admits she tried.

“And then all of the people around him attacked me,” she adds. “It was like, ‘Keep her away from him. Don’t give her access. Don’t let her talk to him.’ And Ivanka’s there, Jared’s there, and it’s…”

Matthews asks her, “Who has that power, to say, ‘What’s going on?'”

“I don’t know,” she admits. “I’m not there. It’s not my circus, not my monkeys. I’d like to say ‘not my problem,’ but I can’t say that because it’s bad.”

Matthews asks Newman, “Should we be worried?”

Newman nods her head yes and Matthews says, “Don’t say that. Because we are worried but I need you to say ‘no, it’s going to be OK.'”

“No, it’s not going to be OK. It’s not,” Newman says.

Newman famously announced her imminent departure from Trump‘s White House in mid-December, denying she was fired from her post. (She officially left Jan. 20.)

In January, Newman, 43, told GMA host Michael Strahan shortly after her departure announcement that she sat down with Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly and resigned from her position. She was serving as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

“John Kelly and I had a very straightforward discussion about concerns that I had, issues that I raised and, as a result, I resigned,” she said. “We had a very candid conversation. I wanted to make the one-year mark … and then get back to my life.”

Trump spokesperson Sarah Sanders claimed that Newman signed a resignation letter in order to “pursue other opportunities.”

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz