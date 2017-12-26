Comey, Spicey, Mooch and Omarosa: Trump officials who quit (or got fired) in 2017

As 2017 draws to a close, so too does the first calendar year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

But while his presidency has almost reached the first anniversary of his inauguration, there are other members of the Trump administration who didn’t make it as far — with some not even making it to a month.

Global News takes a look back at some of the Trump team firings and departures that made headlines in 2017.

Sally Yates: Jan. 30

Only 10 days after Trump’s inauguration, Sally Yates was fired by the president as acting attorney general.

In those few days, Trump signed an executive order blocking entry into the country by travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations and barred admission of Syrian refugees. At least three top security officials, Defence Secretary James Mattis, then-homeland security secretary, and Rex Tillerson, who was still awaiting confirmation of leading the State Department, had told associates they were not aware of the directive until the president signed it.

On Jan. 30, Yates directed Justice Department officials not to enforce Trump’s order on refugees. Later that day, Dana Boente was named as her replacement with then-deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeting that Yates had “been relieved.”

Michael Flynn: Feb. 13

Longtime Trump supporter and national security adviser, Michael Flynn, made headlines on Feb. 13 when he quit his post amid reports he had lied to Vice-President Mike Pence and other officials about his contacts with Russia. Originally, relying on information apparently provided by Flynn, Pence had said the national security adviser had not discussed sanctions with a Russian envoy. Flynn said at a later date the conversation may have come up.

Flynn’s decision marked not only the first major voluntary departure from the Trump administration but caused controversy due to his close proximity to the president himself.

The former national security adviser has most recently pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

James Comey: May 9

As the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election continued, James Comey was abruptly fired as FBI director by the president on May 9.

Multiple Justice Department and FBI sources told NBC News there was no knowledge of the firing before a release was put out by the White House. The statement said the firing was under the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Trump and Comey had a tense relationship starting when he was the Republican candidate, criticizing the FBI’s decision not to bring criminal charges against Hillary Clinton over her email practices.

K.T. McFarland: May 19

Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland was asked to step down and did so May 19 after being tapped to be the next ambassador to Singapore, though she was not formally nominated until June.

In April, news of her expected departure was revealed but a month later the move had yet to happen with reports her successor had still not been nominated. The successor was eventually named, and McFarland was nominated for the position and went through confirmation hearings but most recently, on Dec. 5, a formal Senate hold was placed on her nomination.

The hold on her nomination came after she was reportedly named alongside senior adviser to the president, Jared Kushner, as one of the people who told Michael Flynn what to say to Russian officials over U.S. sanctions. As a result, Senate judiciary members called on McFarland to testify before Congress and the hold was put in place.

Sean Spicer: July 21

On July 21, controversial White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his position.

After his departure, Spicer said he had told Trump it was in the best interests of the administration for him to step aside, and told reporters he was thankful for the “honour and privilege to serve” Trump.

His resignation came on the heels of the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, a position Spicer had taken on after the resignation of the previous director. Spicer was then asked by Trump to stay on as press secretary, but he declined with sources telling the New York Times that Spicer felt Scaramucci’s hiring would “add to the confusion and uncertainty already engulfing the White House.”

Reince Priebus: July 28

Reince Priebus, Trump’s chief of staff, became the 11th administration official to resign or be fired since the president took office.

Trump announced July 28 in a tweet that retired four-star Marine general John Kelly would be the new White House chief of staff.

Priebus told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer the same evening as the announcement that he had submitted his resignation on Thursday, but a senior White House official was quoted by Reuters saying Priebus was told two weeks prior he was going to be replaced.

Anthony Scaramucci: July 31

Not even two weeks after he was hired, communications director Anthony Scaramucci was removed from his job on July 31.

Scaramucci’s brief term — less than 10 days — was bogged down with controversy after an interview he did with The New Yorker saw him complaining about White House leaks in a profanity-filled rant. He also lambasted Priebus, who resigned the same week as the interview.

Chief of Staff John Kelly was sworn in earlier the same day and a source told Reuters Scaramucci was summoned to the new chief’s office and fired on the spot.

Steve Bannon: Aug. 18

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon left his post on Aug. 18, after coming to a mutual agreement with John Kelly.

A source told Reuters Bannon was offered the chance to resign before being “forced out,” while the New York Times cited White House officials who said Bannon submitted his resignation Aug. 7 but his departure was delayed due to the deadly Charlottesville, Va., protests.

Bannon, the editor of Breitbart News, was a staunch advocate of Trump throughout the campaign and his short stint and has continued the same message after his departure.

Tom Price: Sept. 29

The resignation of Tom Price came on Sept. 29, only hours after Trump said he was “not happy” with the U.S. health and human services secretary using private, chartered planes for government business.

Earlier in September, it was revealed Price was using chartered planes instead of commercial flights. A day before resigning, he said he would pay back $51,887.31, though The Washington Post reported between May and September he had taken two dozen private chartered planes at a cost of more than $400,000.

Price was also seen as unsuccessful in getting Congress to repeal Obamacare. Several attempts to kill the health-care plan failed in the first nine months of Trump’s presidency.

Omarosa Maginault-Newman: Dec. 13

Rumours circulated early on Dec. 13 that Omarosa Newman, another adviser close to Trump had been fired.

Some sources, including CNN’s White House correspondent April D. Ryan, reported Chief of Staff John Kelly fired Newman, though she denies the rumours saying she sat down with Kelly and resigned from her position as assistant to the president. Newman was also director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

Newman’s last day at the White House will be Jan. 20, 2018.