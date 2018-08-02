Politics
August 2, 2018 9:33 pm

Donald Trump showed clear signs of mental decline, says former staffer Omarosa

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Omarosa discusses her time in White House

A A

A former White House staffer is claiming in a new book that President Donald Trump has exhibited a “mental decline that could not be denied.”

An excerpt from Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s new book was published Thursday by DailyMail.com.

Story continues below

The former reality television star, who appeared on Trump’s “The Apprentice” and later served as an assistant to the president, says she was disturbed by a famous interview Trump gave to Lester Holt.

READ MORE: Omarosa tells Stephen Colbert her ‘Big Brother’ Trump comments were ‘part of a bigger discussion’

She writes that, while watching the interview on television, she “realized that something real and serious was going on in Donald’s brain” and that his “mental decline could not be denied.”

She says, “I kept thinking, ’Oh no! Oh no! This is bad!”

WATCH: Omarosa reveals new feelings about time in the White House, explains ‘plantation’ comment

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Lester Holt
omarosa
Omarosa book
Omarosa interview
Omarosa Manigault Newman
omarosa trump
Trump
Trump mental decline
Trump Mental Health
Trump staffer
White House staffer

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News