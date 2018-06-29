Michael Moore reveals new documentary ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ about Donald Trump

Controversial documentary filmmaker Michael Moore revealed his next project — Fahrenheit 11/9, a movie about the election and presidency of Donald Trump — to Stephen Colbert on Thursday night’s episode of The Late Show.

The title is a tongue-in-cheek reference to Moore’s 2004 movie, Fahrenheit 9/11, which looked at then-President George W. Bush administration’s motives for wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Fahrenheit 11/9 has a release date of Sept. 21 in the U.S. and Canada.

READ MORE: Jon Stewart drops in on Stephen Colbert, mocks Trump’s take on Canada

Moore implies that America is in just as dire a situation with Trump as president. When Colbert asks what it’s about, Moore answered, “How the hell we got in this situation, and how we’re going to get out of it.”

Moore also said he “can’t reveal too much right now” about the details of the documentary yet.

Veteran film executive Tom Ortenberg is in the process of launching a new company, Briarcliff Entertainment, and will partner with Moore to release Fahrenheit 11/9 as a pre-launch project.

The pair worked together on 9/11, since Ortenberg was at studio Lionsgate at the time, and it remains the highest-grossing documentary ever.

Moore also showed a short clip from the documentary, featuring footage of him trying to get into Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

READ MORE: You can get Cineplex theatre popcorn delivered to your house. This is not a drill

Asked about American civility and the recent incident involving Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Moore replied, “We’re not talking about political differences, we’re talking about thousands of children being separated from their parents and put in jails … this is insanity, it is not who we are, is it?”

Moore has been waging a long battle on Trump, and was one of only a handful of people who predicted his presidential election victory. After Trump’s election, Moore came up with an action plan, put on an impromptu stage play and aggressively campaigned Democrats to do something to oust Trump from office.

Of course, Moore isn’t new to political commentary. Moore won an Oscar in 2003 for his gun violence documentary Bowling for Columbine, and was nominated for an Oscar in 2008 for Sicko, an indictment of the U.S. health-care industry.

He is also the author of bestselling books including Stupid White Men and Here Comes Trouble.

In October, three weeks before the 2016 presidential election, he released the anti-Trump documentary film Michael Moore in Trumpland. At the end of March last year, Moore asked Democrats to declare a “national emergency.”

(Listen to Moore talk about his project in the video, top.)

‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ airs on weekdays at 11:35 p.m. on Global.