Jon Stewart drops in on Stephen Colbert, mocks Trump’s take on Canada

After U.S. President Donald Trump ragged against three late-night talk-show hosts earlier this week, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart dropped in for a surprise visit on Thursday night’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Stewart, a famously vocal opponent of the president, had some choice words about a multitude of issues, including immigration, separating families at the border and other ideologies espoused by Trump.

“Hello, Donald. It’s me, the guy you made sure everyone knew was Jewish on Twitter,” he began, after Colbert slid over and gave Stewart the desk. “I know you’re upset about all the criticism you’ve been taking with the fake news and the fake late-night show, it’s just that we’re all still having a hard time adjusting to your presidency as it goes into its 500th year.”

“Everything is off its axis,” he stated, then referring to Trump’s comments that Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are “notable intelligent role models” and Canada is “just a bunch of giant a**holes.”

“You’re redoing the post-world alliances, only this time we’re with the Axis powers,” Stewart said.

He then criticized Trump for his border policy.

“You may be orange. You may like hamburgers. You may be a clown, but you are no Ronald McDonald,” he joked.

On a more serious note, Stewart warned Trump that the American populace will not back down.

“Clearly, we’re not going to be able to negotiate or shame you into decency,” he said. “But there is one place where I draw the line. I won’t allow you or your superfans to turn your cruelty into virtue … the majority of the American people aren’t a**holes.”

Stewart also encouraged Americans to fight against acquiescing to the president.

“What Donald Trump wants is for us to stop calling his cruelty, and fear and divisiveness wrong,” he said. “But to join him in calling it right. This will not do. By not yielding we will prevail.”

