You can get Cineplex theatre popcorn delivered to your house. This is not a drill

For those Canadians sitting around at home this Canada Day long weekend — perhaps watching movies or binging your favourite TV show — your cravings for junk food will not go unquenched.

Starting Thursday, Canadians in certain Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec communities will be able to order Cineplex concession-stand snacks through Uber Eats, including popcorn, candy, and whatever other sugary or salty wonderment you’re craving.

That’s right: you can have theatre popcorn delivered directly to your home.

Soft drinks, nachos, hot dogs and combos are also available for delivery through 60 Cineplex theatres across the country.

Ontario

Greater Toronto Area

Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park

Cineplex Cinemas Milton

Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga

Cineplex Cinemas Oakville and VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP

Cineplex Cinemas Scarborough

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan

Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill

Cineplex Odeon Aurora Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Morningside Cinemas

SilverCity Brampton Cinemas

SilverCity Burlington Cinemas

SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas

SilverCity Richmond Hill Cinemas

Durham Region

Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Oshawa Cinemas

Niagara Region

Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster

Cineplex Cinemas Hamilton Mountain

Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Seaway Mall Cinemas

Ottawa

Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa

Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Barrhaven Cinemas

Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa

Southwestern Ontario

Cineplex Cinemas Kitchener and VIP

Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Westmount Cinemas and VIP

Galaxy Cinemas Guelph

Galaxy Cinemas Pergola Commons

Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo

SilverCity London Cinemas

SilverCity Windsor Cinemas

Other

Cineplex Cinemas North Barrie

Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas — Kingston

British Columbia

Fifth Avenue Cinemas

The Park Theatre

Alberta

Cineplex Cinemas East Hills

Cineplex Cinemas Manning Town Centre

Cinema City Movies 12

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon North Edmonton Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas and VIP

Galaxy Cinemas Lethbridge

Quebec

Cinéma Cineplex Forum

Cinéma Cineplex IMAX aux Galeries de la Capitale

Cinéma Cineplex Kirkland

Cinéma Cineplex Laval

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Beauport

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Boucherville

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Carrefour Dorion

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Place La Salle

Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Ste-Foy

Cinéma Famous Players Carrefour Angrignon

Cinéma Starcité Gatineau

Cinéma Starcité Montréal

During a pilot test, the most popular menu item by far was the Cineplex Movie Night In Combo; exclusive to Uber Eats, it provides movie lovers with a free Cineplex Store HD movie rental, as well as two medium popcorns, two medium candies and two medium drinks for $28.99.

“Cineplex has a long history of investing in innovation and today we are extending that approach beyond the walls of our theatres and into our guests’ living rooms,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “Following a very successful pilot program in eastern and southern Ontario earlier in the year, we are so pleased to officially expand our partnership with Uber Eats to bring a special part of the moviegoing experience into Canadian homes.”

To celebrate the partnership (and Canada Day weekend), Cineplex is offering customers in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario a free Cineplex Store HD movie rental with all Uber Eats orders from June 29 to July 2.

For full details, visit Cineplex’s official site.

