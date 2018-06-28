You can get Cineplex theatre popcorn delivered to your house. This is not a drill

For those Canadians sitting around at home this Canada Day long weekend — perhaps watching movies or binging your favourite TV show — your cravings for junk food will not go unquenched.
Starting Thursday, Canadians in certain Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec communities will be able to order Cineplex concession-stand snacks through Uber Eats, including popcorn, candy, and whatever other sugary or salty wonderment you’re craving.
READ MORE: Eileen Davidson leaving ‘Young and the Restless’ after 36 years
That’s right: you can have theatre popcorn delivered directly to your home.
Soft drinks, nachos, hot dogs and combos are also available for delivery through 60 Cineplex theatres across the country.
Greater Toronto Area
Cineplex Cinemas Courtney Park
Cineplex Cinemas Milton
Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga
Cineplex Cinemas Oakville and VIP
Cineplex Cinemas Queensway and VIP
Cineplex Cinemas Scarborough
Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan
Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill
Cineplex Odeon Aurora Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Morningside Cinemas
SilverCity Brampton Cinemas
SilverCity Burlington Cinemas
SilverCity Newmarket Cinemas
SilverCity Richmond Hill Cinemas
Durham Region
Cineplex Odeon Ajax Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Oshawa Cinemas
Niagara Region
Cineplex Cinemas Ancaster
Cineplex Cinemas Hamilton Mountain
Cineplex Odeon Niagara Square Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Seaway Mall Cinemas
Ottawa
Cineplex Cinemas Ottawa
Cineplex Odeon South Keys Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Barrhaven Cinemas
Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa
Southwestern Ontario
Cineplex Cinemas Kitchener and VIP
Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Westmount Cinemas and VIP
Galaxy Cinemas Guelph
Galaxy Cinemas Pergola Commons
Galaxy Cinemas Waterloo
SilverCity London Cinemas
SilverCity Windsor Cinemas
Other
Cineplex Cinemas North Barrie
Cineplex Odeon Gardiners Road Cinemas — Kingston
Fifth Avenue Cinemas
The Park Theatre
Cineplex Cinemas East Hills
Cineplex Cinemas Manning Town Centre
Cinema City Movies 12
Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon North Edmonton Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon South Edmonton Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas
Cineplex Odeon Windermere Cinemas and VIP
Galaxy Cinemas Lethbridge
Cinéma Cineplex Forum
Cinéma Cineplex IMAX aux Galeries de la Capitale
Cinéma Cineplex Kirkland
Cinéma Cineplex Laval
Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Beauport
Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Boucherville
Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Brossard et VIP
Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Carrefour Dorion
Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Place La Salle
Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Ste-Foy
Cinéma Famous Players Carrefour Angrignon
Cinéma Starcité Gatineau
Cinéma Starcité Montréal
During a pilot test, the most popular menu item by far was the Cineplex Movie Night In Combo; exclusive to Uber Eats, it provides movie lovers with a free Cineplex Store HD movie rental, as well as two medium popcorns, two medium candies and two medium drinks for $28.99.
READ MORE: Maynard James Keenan, Tool frontman, accused of raping 17-year-old fan
“Cineplex has a long history of investing in innovation and today we are extending that approach beyond the walls of our theatres and into our guests’ living rooms,” said Ellis Jacob, president and CEO of Cineplex. “Following a very successful pilot program in eastern and southern Ontario earlier in the year, we are so pleased to officially expand our partnership with Uber Eats to bring a special part of the moviegoing experience into Canadian homes.”
To celebrate the partnership (and Canada Day weekend), Cineplex is offering customers in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario a free Cineplex Store HD movie rental with all Uber Eats orders from June 29 to July 2.
For full details, visit Cineplex’s official site.
—Follow @CJancelewicz
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.