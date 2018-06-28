Eileen Davidson leaving ‘Young and the Restless’ after 36 years

Fans of Global’s The Young and the Restless will be saying goodbye to Ashley Abbott once again.

READ MORE: Eric Braeden talks 38 Years on ‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘I do it, day by day’

Actress Eileen Davidson announced on Twitter that she will be leaving the show in September.

Yes I am leaving my second home @YandR_CBS in September. I’ve been so blessed to be able to play Ashley Abbott and work with the amazing people on the show and have nothing but gratitude and love for all!!! Time for a little more control over my day to day! ❤️❤️💋 — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) June 27, 2018

Davidson has played Ashley on and off since 1982, regularly exiting to star in Days of Our Lives, as well as The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills.

READ MORE: ‘Young And The Restless’ star Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife Mia sets record straight on his alleged suicide threat

Tune-in to The Young and the Restless on Global weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, and watch full episodes online here.