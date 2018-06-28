Entertainment
Eileen Davidson leaving ‘Young and the Restless’ after 36 years

By Corey Atad ETCanada.com
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Fans of Global’s The Young and the Restless will be saying goodbye to Ashley Abbott once again.

Actress Eileen Davidson announced on Twitter that she will be leaving the show in September.

Davidson has played Ashley on and off since 1982, regularly exiting to star in Days of Our Lives, as well as The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills.

Tune-in to The Young and the Restless on Global weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, and watch full episodes online here.

