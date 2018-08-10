Kanye West silenced by Donald Trump question on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Rapper Kanye West is known for speaking his mind, but on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night, he was at a loss for words.

Host Jimmy Kimmel questioned West about his unwavering support of U.S. President Donald Trump, wondering how that was possible considering West’s very public chastising of former president George W. Bush in 2005.

(During a Hurricane Katrina telethon, West flatly stated: “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” Comparatively, the hip-hop star has said Trump is his “brother” and that the pair shares the same “dragon energy.”)

Kimmel asked how West could possibly be on Team Trump considering his past points of view. At one point during the long interview, West went on a tear about why he supports the president.

“When I see people just even like go at the president, it’s like, why not try love … one by one by one, we can diffuse this nuclear bomb of hate of society by thinking of everyone as our family and how we treat our kids,” he said.

Kimmel kept pressing.

“There are literally families being torn apart as a result of what this president is doing, and I think that we cannot forget that whether we like his personality or not, his actions are really what matter,” he said. “I mean, you’ve so famously and so powerfully said George [W.] Bush doesn’t care about black people. It makes me wonder what makes you think that Donald Trump does — or any people at all?”

The camera zoomed in on West’s face; the rapper sat flummoxed and silent. He said nothing, and to cut the awkwardness, the show went to commercial. When Kimmel returned, the pair moved on to new topics and didn’t revisit the issue of supporting Trump.

Twitter users wasted no time in airing their feelings about the interview.

Jimmy kimmel got Kanye shook asl💀 — Caleb🌊 (@Fvmouscae) August 10, 2018

I want to know the answer to the question @jimmykimmel asked @kanyewest too. I never believed that former president George W. Bush hated Black people, but absolutely doubt the current occupant in the WH cares about us at all. — Dr. Alisha Johnson (@IamAlishaLouise) August 10, 2018

@jimmykimmel That was a great moment on tv that probably won’t be recognized. Giving a thoughtful comparison of immigration to @kanyewest’s dream of loving your family and why he likes Trump. And Kanye’s response was great too because it was a genuine reaction. Good stuff.🤙🏼 — Bryan Donegan (@bryan_donegan) August 10, 2018

It was West’s first appearance on Kimmel since 2013.

(You can watch a clip of the exchange in the video, top.)