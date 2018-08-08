Laval police still trying to identify suspect in savage punch attack

Laval police set up a command post in Chomedey on Wednesday evening, looking for information regarding a vicious attack last month.

Artyom Nersisyan, the 46-year-old victim, is still in hospital.

“Day-by-day, it’s going good and bad. We still don’t know,” said a spokesperson for Nersisyan’s family who wished to remain anonymous. “It could be that family members are in danger right now.”

On July 9, security footage was shot outside the daycare Artyom Nersisyan is part owner of near the corner of Curé-Labelle and 77th Avenue. The assailant is seen running up from behind and landing a powerful punch to his jaw. Nersisyan has been in and out of a coma, and has had brain surgery since the attack.

“His medical condition has not permitted us to be able to speak with him,” said Laval police spokesperson Evelyne Boudreau.

A month later, police still don’t know who the suspect is and why he did it. Those close to the victim are losing their patience.

“Even though police have a lot of clear pictures and videos, so far there is no recognition, no path, nothing. No information whatsoever,” said the family spokesperson.

“I’m a bit surprised we still don’t have a perfect ID, the images are so clear,” said Boudreau.

On Wednesday, police set up a command post right near the scene of the crime, asking the public to help them identify the suspect.

“There’s somebody out there crossing this individual daily,” said Boudreau.

Nersisyan is not known to police, and officers are remaining tight-lipped about any possible motives for the attack.

“Every angle is being looked at. If there’s another angle to be looked at, we will do that also. We can’t stop to a particular motive now,” Boudreau explained.

The man they’re looking for is six-feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He had brown short hair and a short beard.

“I would like to ask humans who know this person, who’ve ever seen this person to contact police to provide any information possible to contact this person,” said the family spokesperson while fighting back tears.

The Laval police tipline can be reached at 450-662-4636.