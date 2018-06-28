Police in Laval, Que., investigating third homicide in a week
Police in Laval, Que., are investigating the city’s third homicide in a week.
A man in his mid-40s was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Chomedey neighbourhood of the city north of Montreal.
Laval police say a 911 call about gunfire at a restaurant was received at about 8:15 p.m.
The investigation has now been turned over to provincial police who say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s name has not been released.
